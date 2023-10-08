Listen to Soft Pink Truth’s mesmirising mix of Sam Prekop & John McEntire’s Sons Of

Last year we were surprised by Sam Prekop & John McEntire’s debut as a duo Sons Of. Bandmates in Chicago outfit Sea and Cake, it was a wholly synthetic work of modular synth and sequencers. Now a remix has turned up, from The Soft Pink Truth (aka Drew Daniel who you might also know from Matmos). It’s a beautiful hypnotic work. Daniel has actually created two mixes, a Dawn and a Midnight mix. Above is the tranced out hypnotism of the dawn, whereas the midnight mix gets a little more jiggy.

This is what they have to say about Dawn:

“The “Dawn Mix” splays out prismic arpeggiators and slinking bass into a glistening extended meditation, ripe for the ambient room.”

A Yellow Robe Remixes is out now via Thrill Jockey. You can find them here.