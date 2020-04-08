Listen to ‘We’ from the forthcoming The Soft Pink Truth album

The Soft Pink Truth is the solo project of Drew Daniel of Matmos. The sound of The Soft Pink Truth tends vary dramatically between albums. We were big fans of 2014’s electronic takes on Black Metal Why Do Heathens Rage, but if ‘We’ is any indication, his forthcoming album Shall We Go On Sinning So That Grace May Increase? heads in a very different direction.

This is what he has to say about it:

“The election of Donald Trump made me feel very angry and sad, but I didn’t want to make “angry white guy” music in a purely reactive mode. I felt that I needed to make music through a different process, and to a different emotional outcome, to get past a private feeling of powerlessness by making musical connections with friends and people I admire, to make something that felt socially extended and affirming.”

You can read our 2014 interview with Matmos here.

Shall We Go On Sinning So That Grace May Increase? is out May 1st via Thrill Jockey. You can find it here.