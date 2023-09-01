Pyrex’s debut ‘Noise For No Reason’ vinyl out now!

Friends of Cyclic Defrost, Pyrex’s debut vinyl EP ‘Noise For No Reason’ is out now! They are doing a run of shows in Melbourne and wider Victoria to support the launch of the record. The wise of you would do well to get along and check them out, and grab some vinyl while you’re at it.
Check out the clip for ‘Beautiful Creature’ then buy a ticket, or go straight to Bandcamp to grab a record.
Sept 4 @ Northcote Social Club with Sunbeam Sound Machine + Gavin! ~ FREE ENTRY
Sept 9 @ The Eastern with SLOMO & Grove Band
Sept 15 @ Nighthawks with SLOMO & Keaper
Sept 16 @ Odessa at Leaver’s Hotel with One Part Gin
Sept 23 @ The Taproom – Shedshaker Brewing with DEAD & Grove Band