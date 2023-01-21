Listen to ‘Machine Funk’ from Luke Vibert’s forthcoming ode to acid

Luke Vibert is back with another ode to acid. You have to admit few do acid like the maestro.

You can check out our review of his 2020 trio of nostalgic albums Rave Hop/ Modern Rave/ Amen Andrews here.

This is what they have to say about it:

“Long-running acid master Luke Vibert returns on De:tuned with a new 11 track album devoted to the iconic silver box. ‘Machine Funk’ characterizes Luke’s unique perspective on the acid house movement. The LP portrays an idiosyncratic blend of acidic squelch and raw energy with a signature fresh and playful vibe expressed in rhythmic compositions of a particular finesse and elegance.”

Machine Funk will be released Friday the 3rd of March 2023 via De:tuned Records. You can pre order here.