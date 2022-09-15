On Location: A 2 day festival of experimental music happening soon in Canberra

Ainslie Salon is presenting On Location, a two-day micro festival exploring the use of field recordings, sound art and electronic music that will take place at Ainslie Arts Centre on Ngunnawal country in Canberra on Friday 23rd and Saturday 24th of September.

Each night features four performances and there will also be projections and hands-on sound sculptures within the building to enhance the immersive art experience.

The lineup includes locally based artists Ben Marston, Leah Blankendaal, Melt and trm-b alongside interstate peers Del Lumanta, Lisa Lerkenfeldt, Lydian Dunbar and salllvage.

This is what they have to say about it:

“Ainslie and Gorman Arts Centres, a multi-arts community facility actively encourages experimental practice and creative risk-taking, A+G is looking forward to staging a platform for artists within the Ainslie Salon to showcase their sound work in a myriad of performance styles, with strong emphasis on the use of environmental field recordings, free improvisation techniques and instrumental synthesis.”

You can find out more here.