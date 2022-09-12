Listen to ‘Gold Is The Colour’ from Alex Crowfoot’s (ollo) new musical project

Alex Crowfoot of electronic outfit ollo has a new album coming out October 4th called Lost Songs, under the new moniker The Nethered. The new name makes sense as this is a very different musical project. This is his second single, ‘Gold Is The Colour.’

Most of the songs are based in Norfolk in the UK where Alex originally hails from. Central to the album, which primarily deals with loss, is the passing of Crowfoot’s auntie at the age of 99 and a half.

This is what he has to say about it:

“My mum told me a story that Auntie was asked for her hand in marriage early in the second world war but declined, fearing he would never return. He never did, and she never married. I somehow knew instinctively not to ask Auntie about this story, so that is all I know. Here, for her, I wrote of the beauty of the Norfolk she loved so much. The final words are in French because I found myself unable to sing it in English. It seemed right, too, as France is likely where he died.”

You can find it here.