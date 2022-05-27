Lawrence English curates Annea Lockwood program as part of Melbourne’s Rising Festival

New Zealand-born American composer Annea Lockwood has had a lifelong fascination with the visceral effects of sound in our environments and through our bodies. The way sounds unfold and their myriad “life spans” serves as the focal point for works ranging from sound art through text-sound and performance art to concert music and multimedia installations.

Curated by Lawrence English, at this year’s Rising Festival there will be numerous performances of Lockwood’s Piano Transplants, which are seminal sound works that expand the art of composition’s edges to include the chaotic addition of natural forces. At sites across Melbourne, three of Lockwood’s Transplants — Piano Burning, Piano Drowning and Piano Garden will see the grand instrument overwhelmed by plants, submerged by water and consumed by fire. It’s pretty incredible. You can find more about these free events here.

Alongside this will be World Rhythms, Lockwood’s legendary work performed for the first time in three decades. Hosted by Newport’s Substation this epic multichannel concert accompanied by Vanessa Tomlinson and with diffusion from Lawrence English will be completely revised highlighting Lockwood’s unique approaches to found sound, instrumentation and spatial dynamics. You can find more information here.

This is what English has to say about the process:

“I have been working with her to revisit World Rhythms. She has very kindly sent me the master channels and over the past couple of months I have been remastering and editing the tapes with her guidance. This version will be a completely revised edition based on Annea’s original approached to the piece. It should be wonderful.”

Melbourne’s Rising Festival is on from 1st to the 12th of June. You can find out more here.