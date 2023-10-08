Listen to Herbert’s banging spiritual rework of Hatis Noit’s ‘Thor’

Erased Tapes just dropped a really fascinating Matthew Herbert remix of ‘Thor’, off Hatis Noit’s critically acclaimed debut album Aura. If you don’t know Noit, she is a Japanese vocal performer, entirely self taught, inspired by Gagaku — Japanese classical music — and operatic styles, Bulgarian and Gregorian chanting, and avant-garde and pop vocalists. Herbert is a UK producer who’s most recent album is based around a full sized horse skeleton and involves the London Contemporary Orchestra. You can check out an interview we did with him in 2008 here.

This is what he has to say about his remix:

“I liked the devotional aspect of the original so recorded a few round glass and steel bowls to create a kind of found-gamelan set of sounds. I wanted it to feel like you walked out of a festival and stumbled across some voices and people in the woodland nearby, like an auditory hallucination where more modern techniques merged with ancient-sounding voices.”

Thor (Matthew Herbert Rework) is out now via Erased Tapes. You can find it here.