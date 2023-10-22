Listen to Hannya White’s atmospheric weirdness

Hannya White is a UK based musician who makes joyfully atmospheric scattered electronic torch songs. It’s probably more avant garde than anything else, as she hums and whispers and wails almost to herself as the music sizzles and throbs and tentative keys reach out for a response that will never come. Her second 4 track EP, I Call You Another Name, is an exercise in controlled atmospheric weirdness. We’re really enjoying it.

This is what they have to say about it:

“I Call You Another Name” is more than just a collection of songs; it’s an exploration of emotions, a testament to the power of music in evoking deep feelings.”

I Call You Another Name is out now. You can find it here.