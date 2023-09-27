Listen to the blissed out sounds of Jim Ottaway

“Many Different Suns” comes from Infinite Universes, the 11th album from Jim Ottaway who composes and records all his music in his home studio situated at the foothills of the Springbrook Mountain on the Gold Coast, Australia. This ambient electronic work poses the question “Could it be that our universe is just one part of a multitude of universes… an infinity of universes… a multiverse?” It may not answer the question per se, but it does offer blissed out new agey type electrics that reference everything from Vangelis to the Orb.

You can find Infinite Universes here.