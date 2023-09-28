Listen to blackened Bangladesh noise from Debopom Ghosh Must Be Killed

Bangladesh-based artist, Debopom Ghosh Must Be Killed offers a truly strange unsettling sonic world that seems to reference black metal, noise and musique concrete on “অতঃপর আত্মহত্যা তোমার নামে.” It comes from আমার চোখ ছিঁড়ে ফেলো | TEAR MY EYES OUT, a bleak textural work that merges indecipherable vocals and strange bursts of overdriven noise. He calls his music blackened noise, misanthropy and self-destruction. It’s an apt description.

This is what they have to say about it:

“The EP comprises of six distinct tracks, each delving into profound themes including the artist’s tumultuous past marked by abuse, experiences of trauma, intricate dynamics of self and interpersonal relationships underscored by misanthropy and profound struggles with suicidal tendencies. Within each track, the lyrical composition employs a blend of both realistic and metaphorical articulation, encouraging listeners to engage with the darkness pervasive in every song.”

It comes from the newly minted DHOOOOOOOMKETU record label which focuses on modern South Asian avant-garde sounds and music being created by experimental artists based between Bangladesh, Pakistan, India and Nepal.

আমার চোখ ছিঁড়ে ফেলো is out now via DHOOOOOOOMKETU. You can find it here.