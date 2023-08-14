LIsten to ‘Ectopia Interacting’ from Alva Noto’s forthcoming album

‘Ectopia Interacting’ comes from HYbr:ID Vol. 2, the second part of Alva Noto’s HYbr:ID series initiated in 2021. It comes from music commissioned to score Richard Siegal’s Ectopia, performed in 2021 by Tanztheater Pina Bausch with Shooting into the Corner (2008-09) by Anish Kapoor. Highly atmospheric, it’s a dark synthetic semi classical work that marries sound design with a kind of bombastic ambience. It’s the kind of music that can just engulf you.

Alva Noto is renowned German artist Carsten Nicolai, who has also recorded under the names Aleph-1 and Noto and has collaborated regularly with the likes of Ryoji Ikeda (Cyclo) Mika Vainio and Ryuichi Sakamoto. He is also a visual artist and runs the Noto label. You can check out our 2018 interview with him here.

This is what they have to say about HYbr:ID Vol. 2:

“Building upon the blend of immersive dub and electronica from the first instalment, HYbr:ID Vol. 2 takes the listener on a journey into the realm of intricately manipulated digital production. These ten compositions delve into infinity, drawing inspiration from resonance and elasticity, concepts rooted in Minkowski’s four-dimensional spacetime model.”

HYbr:ID Vol. 2 is out on the 13th of October 2023 via Noton. ‘Ectopia Interacting’ is the first single. You can find out more here.