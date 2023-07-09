Pyrex announce ‘Noise For No Reason’ debut EP

Hot off the heels of the new single and video release for ‘Beautiful Creature’ we premiered a few weeks back, Creswick-based Pyrex announce the pre-order of their brand new debut EP ‘Noise For No Reason’ self released on their own label.

While the band call it an EP, it features eight tracks of their woozy dreampop catchiness. The record opens with ‘Same Things’ featuring Ballarat musician Connor Toomey, and also features the first single ‘I Want Love’ and the aforementioned ‘Beautiful Creature’. All songs feature the strong songwriting and powerful voice of Arian Lane, all drenched in lusciosly shimmering psychedelic pop instrumentation.

Pyrex recorded three tracks with Richard Pleasance (who has recently scored the lastest series of Wentworth, as well as producing works for artists such as Uncle Archie Roach, Paul Kelly and Suzanne Vega) and the remaining five with the Melbourne based sonic wizard Naomune Anzai (No Zu, Cash Savage and the Last Drinks, CLAMM, Laura, Cong Josie etc).

Of the recording process Arian and Jordan from Pyrex had this to say:

The songs included on the EP were written by Arian, previous to and throughout lockdown. When we had the opportunity to rehearse them as a band, they took on new forms. Pyrex has a primary songwriter in Arian, who typically brings largely formed songs to the band to work on. We tried the opposite approach with ‘Just A Little’ from the EP, which was written in reverse; inspired by a bassline Jedd had written.

It was a great opportunity working with two different producers, Richard Pleasance and Naomune Anzai, who are both amazing in their own right. The EP wouldn’t have turned out the way it did if we didn’t do it this way. As Pyrex has recently become a five-piece band with a couple of exciting new additions, the EP is just a small taste of things to come.

Pre-orders for ‘Noise For No Reason’ open today over on Bandcamp, with a limited edition vinyl pressing on it’s way in the near future. The band are currently arranging some record release shows, which should be announced in August. It’s highly recommended for fans of woozy pop smothered in shimmery vibes. Go order a copy now!