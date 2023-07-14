Listen to Adrian Sherwood’s woozy remix of Panda Bear and Sonic Boom

Panda Bear x Sonic Boom x Adrian Sherwood = this strange, smeared, beautiful washed out thing.

Sonic Boom was the co-founder of Spacemen 3. His other projects include SPECTRUM and EXPERIMENTAL AUDIO RESEARCH, Panda Bear is best known in his day job as part of Animal Collective, whilst Adrian Sherwood is UK dub pioneer behind On U Sound. It’s a pretty incredible collection of humans. It comes from a forthcoming album entirely remixed by Sherwood, Reset in Dub.

This is what they have to say about it:

“Reset, the acclaimed 2022 collaborative album from Panda Bear & Sonic Boom, has been reimagined by the legendary British dub producer Adrian Sherwood as Reset in Dub. Sherwood created his version of Reset at his On-U Sound Studios with a crew that included such storied musicians as Doug Wimbish and Skip McDonald (Sugarhill Gang, Grandmaster Flash and The Furious Five).”

Reset in Dub will be released via Domino on the 18th of August 23. You can find it here.