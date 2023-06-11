Listen to Glasser’s new music

US artist Glasser, aka Cameron Mesirow is back with her first album in about a decade, Crux, which sees her developing her unique blend of layered electronics and experimental pop. In the interim she even studied Balkan singing. She’s just released her first single from it ‘Vine’.

This is what she has to say about it:

‘Vine’ was written a long time ago. It was like an attempt at making something where all the parts sound like they’re very separated. I was thinking like jazz, actually. It was about getting back to writing music after feeling a bit disconnected from the machinery around making it your profession”.

Crux will be released on the 6th of October 23 via One Little Independent Records. You can find it here.