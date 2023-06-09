Listen to Colleen’s new electronic work

<a href="https://colleencolleen.bandcamp.com/album/le-jour-et-la-nuit-du-r-el">Le jour et la nuit du réel by Colleen</a>

French composer Cécile Schott aka Colleen announces her new album Le jour et la nuit du réel, out September 22nd. It’s an album where she’s used minimal ingredients, just one monophonic semi-modular synth, the Moog Grandmother, and two delays, the Roland RE-201 Space Echo and a Moogerfooger Analog Delay. If this track is any indication its all she needs, as it’s a gorgeous work of mesmirising synthesis.

You can read our review of her 2007 album Les Ondes Silencieuses here.

This is what she has to say about it:

“I was interested in exploring feelings of urgency, friction and tension, the idea of things bubbling up under the surface, with a more abrasive sound and energetic approach than what people usually associate with my music.”

Le jour et la nuit du réel will be released September 22nd via Thrill Jockey. You can find more here.