Listen to Alva Noto’s evocative new score

‘Ritual’ comes from Alva Noto’s award winning score for the 2022 German documentary film This Stolen Country of Mine directed by German filmmaker Marc Wiese. The film portrays Ecuadorian resistance fighters and journalists who oppose the sell-off of an extensive part of the country’s resources to Chinese investors.

This is what they have to say about the score:

“Alva Noto’s music subtly accompanies the struggle of a mountain village, immersing us into the film’s narrative and pathos. Across nineteen compositions, the music exposes and holds back when the images and statements of the protagonists speak for themselves, reflecting the dark shadows and the glares of hope of communal resistance.”

We’ve been fans of Alva Noto’s music for a long time. You can read our 2018 interview with him here, and our review of his 2009 album Xerrox Vol 2, here.

This Stolen Country of Mine will be released via Noton on the 21st of July 23. You can find it here.