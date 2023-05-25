Listen to Matthew Dear’s epic new piece under his Audion alias

US DJ and producer Matthew Dear has returned to his Audion alias with a 15 minute plus new piece, ‘The Return Of Losing It.’ It’s his first release on Spectral Sound since 2016, and this forthcoming two-track EP follows various projects with Berlin’s !K7 Records and TIGA’s Turbo Recordings.

We’ve been fans of Dear for some time. You can read our review of his 2010 album Black City here, and his mix of Body Language No.7 here.

It’s a pretty minimal work that even indulges in a few squelchy acid moments, but really benefits from its elongated running time.

This is what they have to say about it:

“The title cut, “The Return Of Losing It,” sounds like the machines left on overnight, working through some things. A relentless kick provides the pulse for Dear to scribble synth lines and washes overtop. It’s a dizzying effect that foregoes climax in favour of a more visceral tension, and in the last stretch, he finally releases us in the droning dust.”

The Return of Losing It by Audion will be released via Ghostly International. You can find it here.