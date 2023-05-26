Listen to an evocative work from David Shea’s reissued ‘Una Nota Solo’ album

David Shea is a US born Melbourne based composer. You can check out our 2016 interview with him here. And our review of his 2014 album Rituals here. In 2005 he released Una Nota Solo, a highly textural electro acoustic work on his own Metta Editions which is being reissued via Room40. It’s an intruiging work, featuring members of the Ictus Ensemble and Ensemble Musique Nouvelles, as well as extracts of the 1st Chamber Symphony released on the Tzadik label. It’s pretty wild.

This is what he has to say about it:

“A period of intense concentration and study of the work of Giacinto Sceli and an all too brief friendship and very influential period of time spent with Luc Ferrari between 2003 to 2005. A period that I was moving away from sampling and creating the *Scenes for Sampler” installation at the Pompidou Center in Paris and working with the talented engineer Jean Locahrd in the years I worked at the IRCAM research and music center in Paris. The tools and sound manipulation and spectral processing in this recording all come from the influence of that project and IRCAM’s generosity to me to make that installation now in the permanent collection of the museum.”

Una Nota Solo is released via Room40 on the 21st of July 23. You can find it here.