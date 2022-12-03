Incredible Malian musician Vieux Farka Touré returns to Australia

Legendary Malian electric guitarist Vieux Farka Touré returns to Australia with his full band to support his new album, ‘Les Racines’. The album, two years in the making translates to ‘the roots’ represents a deep reconnection with the traditional Songhai music of northern Mali.

This is what he has to say about it:

“I’ve had a desire to do a more traditional album for a long, long time. It’s important to me and to Malian people that we stay connected to our roots and our history,”

Touré has also recently released a collaboration with Texas trio Khruangbin on the album Ali, which is a marriage made in heaven with Vieux’s electric desert blues and soulful singing melding effortlessly with their psychedelic exoticism.

We saw Touré on his last tour in 2017, at a festival in South Gippsland, two hours east of Melbourne. It seemed like a very strange place to see the Malian legend (you can read our review here), however his current tour sees him heading out that way again to the small town of Meeniyan.

You can see the dates below, which sees him travel well beyond the major cities.

Vieux Farka Touré Australian Tour

Friday 24- February

Northcote Social Club, Melbourne VIC

Saturday 25- February

Meeniyan Hall, Meeniyan VIC

Sunday 26-February

Hobart – Details announced 28 Nov

Thursday 2- March

Sydney – Details announced 4 Dec

Friday 3- March

Tanks Arts Centre, Cairns QLD

Saturday 4- March

Music By The Sea, Sandgate QLD

Sunday 5- March

Street Theatre, Canberra ACT

Thursday 9- March

Theatre Royale Castlemaine, VIC

Friday 10-March

Port Fairy Folk Festival, VIC

Saturday 11-Mar

Port Fairy Folk Festival VIC