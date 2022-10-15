Listen to Tarotplane’s blissful tripped out psychedelia

Um, we’re sorry but we missed this incredible slice of Komische bliss from Tarotplane, aka Baltimore resident PJ Dorsey who has released his work via Lullabies For Insomniacs (NL) 12th Isle (UK) Beyond Beyond is Beyond (USA) VG+ (USA) & Noir Age (USA). Aeonium, this three track cassette has been issued via Constellation Tatsu and is beautiful long form electronic psychedelia utilising all manner of synths, guitar and fx.

This is what they have to say about it:

“Based on many years of research and correspondence with Manuel Göttsching, “Aeonium” channels Göttsching’s style and sound. This psychedelic treasure captures moments from Krautrock favorites but moves into new realms and spaces unexplored in the genre.”

It’s out now via Constellation Tatsu. You can find it here.