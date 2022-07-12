Listen to Oren Ambarchi’s new work where percussion and melody intersect

This is the first taste of Australian artist Oren Ambarchi‘s forthcoming album Shebang, which features collaborations with the likes of Chris Abrahams (piano), Johan Berthling (bass), BJ Cole (pedal steel), Sam Dunscombe (bass clarinet), Jim O’Rourke (synths), Julia Reidy (12 String guitar), Joe Talia (drums). This piece ‘i’ is quite percussive, building into a fascinating yet quite dense ensemble work.

This is what he has to say about it:

“Back in the highlife again, Oren’s joyous, hyper-rhythmic melodicism builds from isolated single notes into densely layered polyrhythms, with mutated guitar figures augmented by subtle touches of shimmering Leslie cabinet tones and guitar synth. RIYL: Albert Marcoeur, early Pat Metheny Group, Henry Kaiser’s It’s A Wonderful Life.”

Shebang will be released via Drag City on the 30th September. You can find it here.