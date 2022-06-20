Norman Westberg (Swans), Chris Abrahams (The Necks) & Alexandra Spence to perform at the Substation for Room40

In association with Dark Mofo, Lawrence English (Room40) has curated a night of unique experimental performances at Melbourne’s substation.

Norman Westberg is a guitarist from Detroit best known for his work with Swans. Present through almost the entirety of the band’s existence, Westberg was brought on for Swans’ debut album Filth (1983) and appeared on every album through 1991’s White Light from the Mouth of Infinity (he also played on the 1995 album The Great Annihilator). Westberg became a full-time Swans member once again when Michael Gira reactivated the group in 2010.

His solo albums are however something else entirely, highlighting a more experimental and gentler side to his personality that isn’t reliant upon volume or bombast. Initially issued himself, some have since been re-released on Lawrence English’s Room40 label. You can read our review of MRI here, and 13 here. You can read our interview with him here.

Alexandra Spence is an artist and musician from Sydney. She makes installations, compositions and performances based on common sounds and listening. With an interest in resonance, vibration and everyday sound, her aesthetic favours small sounds, object interventions, and unusual sound sources. Her work with Rachael Archibald, A veil, the sea is an immersive and diverse set-up of sonic material to explore the relationships between bodies and water, real and imaginary landscapes, sound and ecology. You can read a Cyclic Selects with Alexandra here. Her gorgeous album

Blue waves, Green waves will be released by Room40 this week. You can find it here.

For their new work, Chris Abrahams and Scott Morrison have created a piece that merges the cascading flow of Abrahams’ playing alongside Morrison’s dynamically layered film works.Together, they seek to create pathways between sound and vision, interlocking meshes that suggest new spaces and sensory fields that exist at the nexus of sound and light.

NORMAN WESTBERG, ALEXANDRA SPENCE WITH RACHAEL ARCHIBALD, CHRIS ABRAHAMS WITH SCOTT MORRISON will perform on the 25th of June 22 at the Substation in Melbourne. You can find more information here.