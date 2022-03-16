Help Tralala Blip replace equipment lost in the recent floods

Northern NSW electronic music collective, and dear friends of the ‘Frost, Tralala Blip were one of the many artists affected by the recent flooding around Lismore and Northern New South Wales. They have been working hard to try to salvage and clean their flood damaged gear, but their MacBook Pro wasn’t able to be saved. A Gofundme campaign has just been launched to help them purchase a new laptop, so if you are in the position to throw a few dollars their way they would be very appreciative.

https://gofund.me/9be85d1e