Vale Gregory Hilleard 1964 – 2022

This is a short post to acknowledge and pay tribute to unique Australian musician Gregory Hilleard, who passed away in Tasmania last night, on January 15th 2022. I grew up knowing Greg from outlandish Brisbane experiments such as Strontium Dog, The Neil Armstrong Experience, The Invisible Empire, Tripod, The Lost Domain and The Standing Eight Counts. He went on to play in many dozens of acts, and was sonically influential to so many people. Most recently he had been performing solo under the name Papa Lord God and released The Sheik of Downfall Creek on Feeding Tube in 2018.

Here are a few links to some sounds for you to embrace the unique talent he was. You will be missed.

<a href="https://papalordgod.bandcamp.com/album/the-sheik-of-downfall-creek">The Sheik of Downfall Creek by PapaLordGod</a>

Photo taken from his Facebook page, I didn’t have any promo pics so feel free to send me some if it’s poor taste to use this photo. I just wanted to post something today and that photo really captures his spirit.