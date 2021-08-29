Listen to ‘Here Come The Warm Dreads’ the Eno dub of Lee Scratch Perry’s ‘Makumba Rock’ and say goodbye legend

Sad news overnight of the passing of an icon. His legacy is ridiculous. It’s impossible to state. So we’re not even going to try. Instead we’re just going to play his tunes. We suggest you do the same.

This speaker mangler was the first single off Perry‘s return to work with Adrian Sherwood in 2019 and this piece of dub dementia from memory gave Brian Eno one channel to destroy and the other to Sherwood. I wonder where they got those kinds of strange ideas from? “Makumba Rock” was a song from Perry’s recent Sherwood produced album Rainford, though this version comes from it’s dub companion Heavy Rain.

Enjoy. Thank you Mr Perry.