Listen to new music from Lawrence English and Jamie Stewart’s Hexa project

Hexa is a project by Lawrence English and Xiu Xiu‘s Jamie Stewart that was originally created in 2015 to present a soundtrack to an exhibition of David Lynch’s factory photography, Between Two Worlds, which was displayed at Brisbane’s Gallery of Modern Art. In 2018 they released Achromatic, an album with Masami Akita (Merzbow) which as you can probably imagine was a pretty ferocious listen. Hexa’s new album is Material Interstices.

This is what English has to say about it:

“This got us to thinking about how the dynamics of the world have recently shifted towards the emergence of the natural world. Equally though it has shifted in favour of its shadow; those ongoing industrial, mechanical and other acoustic by-products of human (and unhuman) labour reach out from the hushed ambient noise floor. What is usually soaked up in the everyday (sub)urbanscape has been exhumed and in these particular moments it haunts us from a distance, an exterior force that unlocks interior uncertainties. This music is transposed of this experience and is written for those moments were consciousness is arguably speculative.”

Material Interstices will be released via Room40 on the 8th of October 2021. You can find it here.