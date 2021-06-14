Listen to Maarja Nuut’s new music

Maarja Nuut is an Estonian singer, violinist, experimental electronic artist and composer. Trust us, she’s incredible.

‘A Call To Dance’ comes from her forthcoming third solo album Hinged, having recently collaborated with experimental artist Ruum on 2018’s Muunduja and 2020’s World Inverted and with Sun Araw on 2020’s Fantasias for Violin & Guitar.

We spoke with her prior to her incredible performance at Wombadelaide in 2019. You can read the interview here. And our review of the festival here.

This is what she has to say about Hinged:

““One’s existence hinges on past generations – we are what has come before. I gradually began to grasp this thought after inheriting my grandmother’s old farm. Five generations’ worth of personal possessions; land that had sustained my forebearers. Clearing the impenetrable brush, and sorting through buildings bursting with artefacts, felt like a long ritual filled with layers, layers, and more layers. In between this physical, emotional work, I spent time in my seaside studio randomly wiring modulars, experimenting with my voice, and strumming old Vermona organ, just as a spontaneous reflection of my thoughts or, at times, as an imaginary reunion of relatives. Those sessions eventually became ‘Hinged’, a record deserving of its very specific bilingual title – in Estonian, it means departed spirits and soul; in English, a link that holds things together. These songs are a thread between the two meanings, and a summation of a year spent exploring my family history and my place in it.”

Hinged will be released on the 20th August 2021. You can find more information here.