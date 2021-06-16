Trending
Cyclic Defrost
You are at:»»Help Tralala Blip member Lydian Dunbar replace his stolen gear

Help Tralala Blip member Lydian Dunbar replace his stolen gear

0
By on News

Randy Reimann (Wolf Shield) and member of Tralala Blip has started a Go Fund Me page for bandmate Lydian Dunbar to replace his 8 harmonicas, road case and microphone that were stolen from a car recently in Coraki, NSW.

We’re big fans of Tralala Blip (you can check out their Cyclic Selects they did for us a few years ago here) and Lydian is a lovely guy. They’re also ridiculously close to their total.

This is what Randy has to say:
“Lydian uses these instruments every week as part of the Lismore band Blue Cheese And The Middle Of The Road. For those of you who don’t know Lydian, he lives for music, loves music and creates music all the time…This has been quite devastating for Lydian. We’re hoping that we can raise the funds so he can get back to jamming with his friends ASAP.”

You can help Lydian out here.

Share.

About Author

Bob is the features editor of Cyclic Defrost. He is also evil. You should not trust the opinions of evil people.

Related Posts