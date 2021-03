It was drummer Roy Haynes’ birthday on the 13th of March and we could let it go by without wishing him a happy 96th birthday and playing a tune from our favourite Haynes outing, 1962’s Out Of The Afternoon, a beautifully relaxed session with some pretty heavy hittters like Roland Kirk on Alto Sax, Henry Grimes on Piano and Tommy Flanagan on Bass. It doesn’t get much better than this. Enjoy.