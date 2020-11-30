Listen to imagined music and sounds from the Canary Islands

It comes from Lagoss, Gonçalo F. Cardoso (Gonzo, Visions Congo, Papillon, Prophetas) and Tenerife electronic stalwarts Tupperwear (Mladen Kurajica and Dani Tupper). You might know Cardoso as the head honcho at the ever reliable and ever eclectic Discrepant, a label that frequently delves into all manner of imagined soundscapes and field recordings. That said Imaginary Island Music Vol.1: Canary Islands is a pretty wacky album.

This is what they have to say about it:

“Built like a schizophrenic booklet of moods, with 30+ vignettes describing the various habitats and moods of the local (imaginary) archipelago, LAGOSS VOL1 offers grand visions of brave new old worlds, independent from the obvious, atypical lines of thought. There’s no such thing as a break from mother nature here, fauna and flora take it all, a constant buzz of local predators, big and small, preying on everyone and anyone, constantly – humans are just temporary guests here. A nautical almanac of remote notions from a forsaken land, built and rebuilt upon layer and layer of green and blue death – forget Martin Denny, no armchair xylophone grooves here.

You can find Imaginary Island Music Vol.1: Canary Islands here.