Sahel Sounds Launches a 24/7 Streaming Channel: Sahel Sounds TV

OK, file this under ridiculous, Sahel Sounds announces Sahel Sounds TV, a 24/7 streaming channel on Twitch. They’ll broadcast all manner of videos from the label’s archives of field recordings, cellphone videos, concerts from the Sahel Sounds artist roster, film work, YouTube outtakes, and performances sent over WhatsApp. Sahel Sounds TV is a free streaming channel with donations accepted via PayPal.

We’ve been huge fans of the work the label has done over the years in bringing the raw, incredibly unique music from the Sahel region to the rest of the world. We spoke to founder Chris Kirkley in 2015. You can read that interview here.

With a roster that includes the likes of Mdou Moctar, Les Filles de Illighadad, Hama and Luka Productions, there’s sure to be some amazing material to view. Whilst it is free, there is also the opportunity to donate to keep this amazing initiative going. We’ve watched 10 minutes and it’s already amazing.

You can find it here.