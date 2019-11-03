Stream ‘Preparations,’ the new album from Sydney’s Del Lumanta

<a href="http://room40.bandcamp.com/album/preparations">Preparations by Del Lumanta</a>

Del Del Lumanta is a Sydney based artist, musician, dj, educator and organiser. They are interested in skillshare and intersections between art and music through independent community processes. They coordinate double vision, a series of free-form gigs showcasing the practice of diy, sound and ‘other’ musicians that was recently awarded through the arts & cultural project fund from create nsw and the red rattler theatre, marrickville to further support the development and presentation of new work by queer artists of colour.

this is what they have to say:

“Preparations was my first time experimenting with modular synthesis. The recordings on the first side of the tape are taken from performances during Sydney Festival’s Masters of Modern Sounds at the Art Gallery of NSW in early 2019. I was asked to respond to the gallery space. I spent my visits thinking about institutions. How I approach them, and how I work within them. What are their conditions for labour, how do they condition what I do? I often feel guarded when entering these realms. Side B was an improvised recording made a few weeks after winding down from the event using an Organelle. Here, I felt focused on the idea of resources, particularly resources that have nourished my disciplines. I thought about their endings.”

Preparations is out on Room40 offshoot, A Guide to Saints. You can find it here.