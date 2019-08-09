Sydney’s multi sensory Soft Centre Festival announces a killer lineup

South West Sydney’s festival of dark abstraction SOFT CENTRE, returns to the Casula Powerhouse Arts Centre on the 14th September for its third edition. Featuring experimental electronic music, radical performance art, large-scale light installations and new media works, it’s a multi sensory festival that is the antithesis of Sydney’s harsh lockout laws, allowing cutting edge art practice to flourish in the suburbs.
The lineup is ridiculous and too numerous to mention in detail (see below), but a couple of highlights include Iranian noise legend SOTE’s [Warp, Opal Tapes, Morphine] blend of electro-acoustic hardcore and Middle-Eastern modalities, and Gabber Modus Operandi [Indonesia] presenting the world premiere of ‘Trance Against The Machine’, a three-act anti-capitalist assault soundtracked by alloys of heavy metal, militant Dutch kick drums and native styles of gamelan and Dangdut Koplo.
Anklepants will use over 50 body-clad input devices to trigger sounds and animatronics whilst Lucas Abela has created a participatory electro-acoustic playground titled ‘Fort Thunder.’
This barely scratches the surface. You can find more information here.
FULL LINE-UP
(in alphabetical order)
110%
33EMYBW [China]
Aishani
Anklepants
Atro
CORIN x Tristan Jalleh pres. Manifest
D-GRADE
Defektro
Female Wizard x Jada pres. What Is Human ?
Gabber Modus Operandi pres. Trance Against the Machine [Indonesia]
Gail Priest x Karul Projects
Giulia
Gooooose [China]
Ham Laosethakul
Holly Childs x J.G. Biberkopf pres. Hydrangea 2 : Gnarled Roots of a Creation Theory w/ GVN908 & Jana Hawkins-Andersen
INNR & Thrax pres.
Jannah Quill pres. SIGHT with House of Vnholy
Kallista Kult
Kilimi
Lilly Kane
Lucas Abela pres. Fort Thunder
MILAT
MLDVR
Monako
NETTI
Nkisi [Congo/Belgium]
Sam Whiteside
Shoeb Ahmad pres. broken-binary-brown
Shohei Fujimoto [Japan]
SOTE [Iran]
Super Critical Mass
Tralala Blip
Wytchings
Zaya Barroso pres. TRANSIT
SOFT CENTRE
SATURDAY 14 SEPTEMBER 2019
CASULA POWERHOUSE ARTS CENTRE, NSW