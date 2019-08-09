Sydney’s multi sensory Soft Centre Festival announces a killer lineup

South West Sydney’s festival of dark abstraction SOFT CENTRE, returns to the Casula Powerhouse Arts Centre on the 14th September for its third edition. Featuring experimental electronic music, radical performance art, large-scale light installations and new media works, it’s a multi sensory festival that is the antithesis of Sydney’s harsh lockout laws, allowing cutting edge art practice to flourish in the suburbs.

The lineup is ridiculous and too numerous to mention in detail (see below), but a couple of highlights include Iranian noise legend SOTE’s [Warp, Opal Tapes, Morphine] blend of electro-acoustic hardcore and Middle-Eastern modalities, and Gabber Modus Operandi [Indonesia] presenting the world premiere of ‘Trance Against The Machine’, a three-act anti-capitalist assault soundtracked by alloys of heavy metal, militant Dutch kick drums and native styles of gamelan and Dangdut Koplo.

Anklepants will use over 50 body-clad input devices to trigger sounds and animatronics whilst Lucas Abela has created a participatory electro-acoustic playground titled ‘Fort Thunder.’

This barely scratches the surface. You can find more information here.

FULL LINE-UP

(in alphabetical order)

110%

33EMYBW [China]

Aishani

Anklepants

Atro

CORIN x Tristan Jalleh pres. Manifest

D-GRADE

Defektro

Female Wizard x Jada pres. What Is Human ?

Gabber Modus Operandi pres. Trance Against the Machine [Indonesia]

Gail Priest x Karul Projects

Giulia

Gooooose [China]

Ham Laosethakul

Holly Childs x J.G. Biberkopf pres. Hydrangea 2 : Gnarled Roots of a Creation Theory w/ GVN908 & Jana Hawkins-Andersen

INNR & Thrax pres.

Jannah Quill pres. SIGHT with House of Vnholy

Kallista Kult

Kilimi

Lilly Kane

Lucas Abela pres. Fort Thunder

MILAT

MLDVR

Monako

NETTI

Nkisi [Congo/Belgium]

Sam Whiteside

Shoeb Ahmad pres. broken-binary-brown

Shohei Fujimoto [Japan]

SOTE [Iran]

Super Critical Mass

Tralala Blip

Wytchings

Zaya Barroso pres. TRANSIT

SOFT CENTRE

SATURDAY 14 SEPTEMBER 2019

CASULA POWERHOUSE ARTS CENTRE, NSW