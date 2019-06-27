Trending
Cale Sexton programs Federation Bells in Melbourne

Tomorrow night (27th of June 2019), the City of Melbourne presents a free live premiere of Melbourne electronic artist Cale Sexton’ s (Butter Sessions) Sustain. It’s happening at the Federation Bells, which are harmonically-unique kinetic sound installation comprising 39 inverted bells located in Birrarung Marr, Melbourne. Artists of the likes of Pantha du Prince, Ash Wednesday and Christina Tester have previously premiered compositions here – it’s a pretty unique commission.

You can check it out for free from 8pm.

Sexton has released his debut LP Melodrama on Butter Sessions about 12 months ago. You can find it here.

