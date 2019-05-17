Download Scanner’s new piece ‘Lost at Sea’ for free

UK sound artist Robin Rimbaud (aka Scanner) has just posted a new piece for free or pay what you like on bandcamp. It’s called Lost At Sea. This is what he has to say about it:

“This unique work was created for the Big Project as part of the East Neuk Festival in Fife Scotland in summer 2018. I joined forces with pupils of Waid Academy in Anstruther to create a memorial in sound for men of the East Neuk fishing industry lost at sea. The work draws on the stories of the men out at sea, field recordings and interviews to evoke the men and their lives.”



You can find it here.