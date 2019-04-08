Stream the new album ‘Mirrors’ from Odd Nosdam, out 12 April on Alien Transistor

Odd Nosdam’s been making beats for well over two decades now – he was one of the early beat makers with Anticon and the crate-digging beatmaker behind cLOUDDEAD. His dusty beats and sample preferences have created a hip hop-influenced parallel sound to the nostalgic hauntology of UK labels like Ghost Box. On the latest LP, Mirrors, which follows just under three years after his excellent Sisters album, everything has been sampled from private press and other super rare records – then reassembled into hazy loping psychedelia.

Stream the album below.

Mirrors is out 12 April on Alien Transistor.