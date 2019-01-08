It’s time to get excited about this year’s Womadelaide’s lineup

Womadelaide, a festival that prides itself on cultural exchange, returns to Adelaide’s beautiful botanical gardens again in March 2019. We’ve been making the pilgrimage for a least a decade and it never fails to surprise. You can read our reviews from 2018, 2017, 2016 and 2015. We could go on… What’s so unique is that with 8 stages, you can curate you’re own festival across the four days and nights. It’s a literal feast for the senses with musicians performing from across the word, exposing us to all manner of unique and fascinating traditions. There’s workshops, artist talks and even a dedicated children’s space.

This year we’re particularly excited about the Gnawa trance of Moroccan Maalem Hamid El Kasri, the frenetic collision of electronic and the traditional of DuOuD (check out their Midnight Express cover here) and the Indian sarod mastery of the Amjad Ali Khan Trio.

Elsewhere there’s Leftfield DJ’s, Malian songstress Fatoumata Diawara, Gambian kora virtuoso Sona Jobarteh, iconic old school garage legend DJ Harvey, worldly New Zealand multi instrumentalist and producer Lord Echo, and on a local tip Melbourne funk legends The Bamboos, singer and storyteller Mojo Juju, the world fusion of the Amaru Tribe, Digital Afrika’s afro house and the central Australian Aboriginal Women’s choir. And that’s barely scratching the surface.

To give you a taste check out Maalem Hamid El Kasri’s performance at the Kennedy Centre in February last year, demonstrating his love of collaborating with musicians from different cultural traditions. It probably wont come as much of a surprise that he’s previously performed with jazz legend Joe Zawinul:

Womadelaide is on 8th-11th of March 2019 Botanic Park Adelaide. You can see the full lineup and find out more here.