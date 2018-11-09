William Basinski & Caterina Barbieri to perform in Melbourne

The Substation in Melbourne has just announced an incredible double bill for 2019, New York based, composer and musician William Basinski in his only Australian solo performance and Berlin-based Italian composer Caterina Barbieri for her first live performance in Australia.

Whilst Basinski, renowned for his Disintegration Loops series of recordings, has been a recent visitor to our shores, he has also recently released a gorgeous collaborative album with Australia’s Lawrence English, Selva Oscura (Temporary Residence).

Barbieri, known for her minimal modular synth compositions has released three albums on Important Records and has performed at festivals including Berlin Atonal and Unsound (Krakow).

It’s all happening on Friday the 18th of January 2019, 8:00 pm – 11:00 pm

You can book tickets and find out more here.