Cinemaniacs Journal ‘If I Only Had a Brain: Scarecrows in Film and TV’ to launch in Melbourne

The Melbourne based Cinemaniacs film collective are launching their first ever journal If I Only Had a Brain: Scarecrows in Film and TV. In recent years the group have presented films of the calibre of Eyes of Laura Mars, White Dog, Fight For Your Life and Who Framed Roger Rabbit to Melbourne audiences.

The journal edited by Lee Gambin features all manner of films such as Buster Keaton’s The Scarecrow, the made for TV film The Dark Night of the Scarecrow, the Wiz, 1923’s Puritan Passions and numerous other obscure and less obscure scarecrow films. With an assortment of writers it features essays and critical analysis as well as production history, never before seen pictures from various films and in-depth interviews with people involved with the movies covered.

If I Only Had a Brain: Scarecrows in Film and TV will be launched on Saturday the 10th of November at 6.30pm at the Grubb St Bookstore.

You can find more information here.