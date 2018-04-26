Synthesizers: Sound of the Future exhibition at the University of Melbourne’s Grainger Museum

The exhibition explores Melbourne’s fertile electronic music scene from 1969-1974 and, more broadly, the evolution of the commercially produced synthesizer by EMS (Electronic Music Studios Ltd.).

The Grainger Museum was at the heart of musical experimentation in Melbourne in the late 1960s, when composer and teacher Keith Humble returned from Paris brimming with avant-garde ideas to establish a renegade composition studio at the Grainger using early synthesizers.

A collaboration between the Grainger and Melbourne Electronic Sound Studio (MESS) – one of the most historically significant collections of electronic instruments in the world – the exhibition features key instruments on loan from MESS and the Museum of Applied Arts and Sciences, including the ultra rare EMS VCS-1 – one of three in the world – an EMS VCS-3 – used by Pink Floyd, Brian Eno and Jean-Michel Jarre – an EMS Spectre video synth and the cutting edge video art it produced (including electronic artist David Chesworth’s 50 Synthesizer Greats). You can check out David’s Cyclic Selects here.

Synthesizers: Sound of the Future

Grainger Museum, University of Melbourne

20 April – 9 September 2018

Free Entry

You can find out more here.

And if you’re not in Melbourne you can view the exhibition here.