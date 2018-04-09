Dark Mofo drop an incredible lineup

DARK MOFO has announced its lineup for 2018. Held between the 13th and 24th of June 2018 in Hobart, Tasmania, highlights include the return of Japanese artist Ryoji Ikeda’s xenon searchlight work spectra and Laurie Anderson bringing Lou Reed’s guitars and amps, activating them by magnetic cones, and unleashing cascading and colliding waves of feedback.

The music too is pretty amazing including:

Laurie Anderson (USA), Tanya Tagaq* (CAN), Electric Wizard* (GBR), St. Vincent (USA), Alice Glass (CAN), Lydia Lunch (USA), Zola Jesus (USA), Nobody (Willis Earl Beal)* (USA), Jarboe* (USA) and Father Murphy* (ITA), Einstürzende Neubauten*, Blasphemy* (CAN), Batushka* (POL), Portal*, Autechre (GBR), Marlon Williams (NZL) The Haxan Cloak* (GBR), Merzbow (JPN)*, William Basinski* (USA), Rebekah del Rio* (USA), Iona Fortune* (SCO), Peder Mannerfelt* (SWE), Group A* (JPN), ALTAR* (Roly Porter + Paul Jebanasam)*, Pan Daijing (CHN/DEU), Demdike Stare + Michael England* (GBR) Charlemagne Palestine (USA).

We’d like to highlight Inuk throat singer Tanya Tagaq (pictured) in particular, we saw her quite a few years ago when she played Womadelaide in 2011. After picking our jaws off the floor we said:

“From growling, grunting basal sounds with Tagaq writhing low on stage to fairyesque sweets floating high on chilly breezes, Tagaq performs something intensely unique: during her first show, half the crowd left, and the rest, were utterly transfixed. Some of us were in love yet terrified. When asked about collaboration with an Australian artist, Tagaq responded that to do so she’d need to connect with our land. Go out into the bush, she said. See some animals, maybe kill one and eat it.”

She’ll be performing her 2016 album Retribution in full, backed by a full community choir, gathering specifically for this performance. It will be incredible.

You can find out more about Dark Mofo here.