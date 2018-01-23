RIP Hugh Masekela

We just learnt via social media of the passing of legendary South African jazz artist Hugh Masekela at the age of 78.

We were lucky to see him perform in Australia as part of the 2013 Womadelaide festival where he captivated and amused us all. As a tribute we’d like to present some of the pictures from that night taken by Carla Martins.

This is what we thought at the time:

“Earlier in the day Hugh Masekela talks of hanging out with Duke Ellington who bought him a winter coat, and going to school with Herbie Hancock. On Stage 1 later in the evening he owes more to Louis Armstrong, with an almost stand up comedy shtick between tunes. Later during his set he covers Fela Kuti’s ‘African Woman’, drawing it out in his unique glossy South Africa nu jazz style. He is all class a consummate performer”

And before you go check out Seven Riffs of Africa from his incredible 1984 synth infused album Techno Bush: