Hear Eduardo De La Calle’s Phason Jazz from his latest EP on Planet E

Fresh from releases on Cadenza, Nonplus, and his own Analog Solutions label, longtime Spanish producer Eduardo De La Calle releases his splendid new Icosahedrite EP on soon on Planet E. Bringing his Detroit and jazz influences right to the fore, Icosahedrite has three tracks of prime techno jazz opening with the fantastic simmering and bubbling Phason Jazz. I’ve had this on high rotation here in the towerblocks of Cyclic Defrost this summer and it never fails to get us up and out of out recliners.

