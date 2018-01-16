Giveaway: Actress @ Oxford Art Factory (Sydney) Thursday 18th of January

Actress aka Darren J. Cunningham returns to Sydney for a very special live performance at Sydney’s Oxford Art Factory with special guests Cop Envy, Magda Bytherowicz and Body Promise.

Actress’ discography spans over a decade and lists some of the worlds best musicians as collaborators. ‘Hazyville’, his first full length offering released in 2008 on his own label, Werkdisks is touted as one of the most progressive releases of the time. Since then he has put out 5 albums including his latest, ‘AZD’ on Ninja Tune. You can read our review here.

‘AZD’ (pronounced. Azid), is an album which logically sums complexity with elegance, and diverts non-logical linguistic tanks through the dispersion and subversion of ghetto gothic cut up technology. Described by Cunningham as “Non dance based civilian mind groove, mapped to an external soul beyond the collapsing black hole…Music is chaos R.I.P Music”.

In the meantime check out Dancing in smoke from AZD: