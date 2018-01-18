Filastine & Nova are playing in Melbourne next week

Cobra Culture & No Scene DJs are bringing Filastine & Nova (Spain) (Indonesia) to Melbourne, performing music from their album Drapetomania.

We’ve been fans of Filastine for a while now. You can read our review of 2009’s Dirty Bomb here, and 2012’s Loot here.

Supporting DJ’s: –

Raceless (Curse ov Dialect)

Saca La Mois DJ! (Cumbia Cosmonauts)

Em Dash (New Zealand)

MONDO LOCO (Terrific Tapes From Turkey)

+ Special Guests

COMBAT WOMBAT (full band lineup)

//Dance Performance

SUPINA

ALL PROCEEDS DONATED TO THE ASYLUM SEEKER RESOURCE CENTER + UNCLE KEV (KEVIN BUZZACOTT) an Aboriginal elder from the Arabunna nation in northern South Australia + his work with the Aboriginal Tent Embassy and his fight against Roxby Downs Uranium Mine

Jan 26th Loop Bar (Melbourne)

You can find out more here.