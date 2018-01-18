Trending
Cyclic Defrost
You are at:»»Filastine & Nova are playing in Melbourne next week

Filastine & Nova are playing in Melbourne next week

0
By on News

Cobra Culture & No Scene DJs are bringing Filastine & Nova (Spain) (Indonesia) to Melbourne, performing music from their album Drapetomania.

We’ve been fans of Filastine for a while now. You can read our review of 2009’s Dirty Bomb here, and 2012’s Loot here.

Supporting DJ’s: –
Raceless (Curse ov Dialect)
Saca La Mois DJ! (Cumbia Cosmonauts)
Em Dash (New Zealand)
MONDO LOCO (Terrific Tapes From Turkey)
+ Special Guests
COMBAT WOMBAT (full band lineup)

//Dance Performance
SUPINA

ALL PROCEEDS DONATED TO THE ASYLUM SEEKER RESOURCE CENTER + UNCLE KEV (KEVIN BUZZACOTT) an Aboriginal elder from the Arabunna nation in northern South Australia + his work with the Aboriginal Tent Embassy and his fight against Roxby Downs Uranium Mine

Jan 26th Loop Bar (Melbourne)
You can find out more here.

Share.

About Author

Bob is the features editor of Cyclic Defrost. He is also evil. You should not trust the opinions of evil people.

Related Posts