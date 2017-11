WOMADealide announces a monster lineup

WOMADelaide today announced 54 additional groups and projects – including 28 internationals for their 2018 event, to be held from 9-12 March in Adelaide’s Botanic Park. This is in addition to those already announced, who include dub pioneer Adrian Sherwood (you can read our interview with him here), Desert Blues legends Tinariwen, Anoushka Shankar and Kamasi Washington (you can read our review of his new album here).

Highlights announced today include the bass funk of Thundercat (who performed on Kamasi Washington’s The Epic), Peanut Butter Wolf, Bedouine (USA/Syria), Rajab Suleiman & Kithara (Zanzibar), Lura (Cape Verde) and Jojo Abot (Ghana). It’s all shaping up to be a pretty amazing March.

Full lineup:

a Bit na Ta – PNG/Australia, Abbey Howlett (Adelaide – Electrolounge) – Australia, Ackroyd & Harvey (visual artists) – UK, Baker Boy – Australia, Bashka – Turkey/Australia, Bedouine – USA/Syria, Cie Bivouac – Erica’s Dream (Circus) – France, Blick Bassy – France/Cameroon, Constantinople & Ablaye Cissoko – Canada/Iran/Senegal, Deborah Conway – Australia, Didirri – Australia, DJ Marky – Brazil, Dustyesky – Australia, Elephant Sessions – Scotland, Eva Quartet – Bulgaria, Francois Knoetze (site performance) – South Africa, Ghada Shbeir – Lebanon, Gogol Bordello – USA, Hana & Jessie-Lee’s Bad Habits (Adelaide) – Australia, Hartway (Adelaide – Electrolounge) – Australia, Hat Fitz and Cara – Ireland/Australia, Hypnotic Brass Ensemble – USA, JAZZ Party – Australia, Jojo Abot – Ghana, Justine Clarke (KidZone) – Australia, Kings & Associates (Adelaide) – Australia, Lonelyspeck (Adelaide – Electrolounge) – Australia, Lura – Cape Verde, Mama Kin Spender – Australia, Mission Songs Project – Australia, Moussa Diakite & Wassado – Mali/Australia, My Bubba – Sweden/Iceland, Nai Palm – Australia, Nano Stern – Chile, Naomi Keyte (Adelaide) – Australia, Nature Village (KidZone) – Australia, Nickodemus (DJ set) – USA, Peanut Butter Wolf (DJ set) – USA, Cie Pernette – Commandeau (Dance – site performance) – France, The Pin (live panel discussion with Remi x Sampa & N’Fa Jones, ex 1200 Techniques) – Australia, POW! Negro – Australia, Rajab Suleiman & Kithara – Zanzibar, Remi x Sampa – Australia, Robyn Davidson (author, ‘Tracks’ & ‘Desert Places’) in Conversation with Roysten Abel (Director, The Manganiyar Seduction), San Lazaro – Australia, Soul Capoeira (Adelaide – workshop) – Australia, Tank and The Bangas – USA, TAO Dance Theater – China, Tex, Don & Charlie – Australia, Thundercat – USA, Tim Whitt (Adelaide – Electrolounge) – Australia, Victoria Hanna – Israel, Yellow Blue Bus (Adelaide) – Australia, YID! – Australia, Adrian Sherwood – UK, Anoushka Shankar – India/UK, Architects of Air “Arboria” – UK, The Avalanches – Australia, Bixiga 70 – Brazil, Chico Trujillo – Chile, Dan Sultan – Australia, Daymé Arocena – Cuba, Gratte Ciel – Place des Anges – France, Havana Meets Kingston – Cuba/Jamaica, Kamasi Washington – USA, Le Vent du Nord – Canada, The Manganiyar Seduction – India, Noura Mint Seymali – Mauritania, Pat Thomas & Kwashibu Area Band – Ghana, Rahim Alhaj Trio – Iraq, Rodrigo y Gabriela – Mexico, Thievery Corporation – USA, Tinariwen – Mali, Violons Barbares – France/Mongolia/Bulgaria, Yirrmal & the Miliyawutj Band – Australia.

Here’s our review of last years Womadelaide.

