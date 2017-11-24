Listen to Hailu Mergia’s first new track for over 15 years

With Ethiopian multi instrumentalist Hailu Mergia’s musical career resurrected a couple of years ago via the Awesome Tapes From Africa reissues of his seminal 1985 recording Hailu Mergia and His Classical Instrument, and a couple more reissues including his 1978 collaboration with Dahlak Band, Wede Harer Guzo, and also a series of live dates alongside Tony Buck and Mike Majkowski, that even brought them to Australia (you can see our review here), now news has come of a new track Gum Gum, and a forthcoming album. There’s little detail, and its not clear if it’s his touring duo that also contribute, but it’s a pretty great track. Enjoy.