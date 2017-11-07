Trending
Hear Kodomo remixed by Anstam on Kodomo’s new Divider EP

Chris Child’s Kodomo project shortly releases an EP of remixes from Anstam and Rafael Anton Irisarri’s The Sight Below amongst others. Kodomo’s been busy since his last LP Patterns & Light with game soundtracks and experimenting with live percussion.

The full EP track list is:
Strike (Symbion Project Remix)
Numbers (Kodacrome Remix)
Storm King (The Sight Below Remix)
Strike (Anstam Remix)
Storm King (kromafon remix)
Nearly (feat. Vandana)

And is out on November 11 via Bandcamp.

Check out Anstam’s mix of Strike.

