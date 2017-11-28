DJ Nigga Fox to play Faux Mo in Tasmania in January

We’ve covered a little bit of Lisbon’s thriving electronic music scene in recent years. It’s some of the most distinctive electronic music currently being produced, really tied to a sense of place and culture, mixing electronic sounds and Angolan rhythms into a fascinating new hybrid. Much of this comes courtesy of the excellent Principe label. You can read our reviews of DJ Marfox, DJ Nervoso, Niagara, DJ Firmeza and Normal Nada by clicking on each artist.

So we’re pretty damn surprised and excited to hear that one of their most exciting producers is making his way to Tasmania for an exclusive show. He’s playing Saturday 20 January MAC2, 18 Hunter Street, Hobart as part of Faux Mo – what the Mofo festival describe as their nightclub at the end of the world.

The last time we were there Drew Daniel from Matmos DJ’d in space shuttle for us and about 8 other people. It was chaotic and beautiful and this year’s festival is shaping up to be very much the same, with the Faux Mo lineup including Electric Fields, Jlin, Sevdaliza, Theatre of Disco, Sullivan, Moor Mother, Black Rock Band, Paris Wells, Howie Lee with Veeeky & Thoiid, Animal Feelings, and Tas Pride.

You can find out more here.